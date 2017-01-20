Every ‘Sherlock’ Episode Ranked from Worst to Best

0

Sherlock may be one of the best dramas of the modern TV era, but it has also been wildly inconsistent. When it’s good, it’s amazing. And when it’s bad, it is endlessly frustrating.

It’s been a raucous ride hanging out with Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) over the past four season and almost seven years. There have been highs. There have been lows. (Often, those happen in the same episode.) There have been Victorian-set, drug-induced mind palace hallucinations, and there have been weddings and babies, too. Above all, there has been an incomparable friendship.

After 13-ish episodes, where do each of the installments fall? Here is our definitive ranking of every episode of Sherlock so far…