‘Sherlock Gnomes’ Trailer: Fart Jokes + Johnny Depp = Success?

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming animated film Sherlock Gnomes, and it’s, well, something. The film is a sequel to 2011’s godawful Gnomeo & Juliet and finds those title characers (voiced by James McAvoy and Emily Blunt) recruiting Sherlock Gnomes (Johnny Depp) to help investigate a mysterious disappearance. The pic is a production of Rocket Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Metro-Goldwyn Mayer, and while it’s been in development for years, the final product looks pretty darn lazy.

Kung Fu Panda director John Stevenson is at the helm of this follow-up, and this trailer has fart jokes 25 seconds in. The jokes are incredibly easy, the animation is spotty, and there’s really not much going on storywise. That said, Gnomeo & Juliet was made for just $36 million and grossed $194 million, so it’s possible none of this matters and kids will see it anyway. I just feel bad for the parents.

Check out the Sherlock Gnomes trailer below, if you dare. The film also features the voices of Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mary J. Blige with original music by Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Sherlock Gnomes opens in theaters on March 23, 2018.