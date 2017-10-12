‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Trailer Previews Spike Lee’s Netflix Series

0

Most people feel like it’s better to not touch a classic piece of cinema or television with a remake, but what if the creator of that classic cinema wants to expand its world? That’s what director Spike Lee is doing, as he revisits the scene of his seminal 1986 work She’s Gotta Have It. The movie is being turned into a TV series on Netflix, which Lee will also direct (for all 10 episodes). It again focuses on Nola Darling, but in a new form, and played by DeWanda Wise. In this new age, Nola will consider her three lovers, and their place in her life: Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). Nola’s therapist will be played by Heather Headley, with Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Elise Hudson playing her friends.

The trailer gives new life to Lee’s story, and in many ways reminds me a bit of HBO’s Insecure (which likely took some of its inspiration, as so many other movies and TV shows have, from the 1986 film). But however you feel about the original, this update take look like a fresh start for Nola’s story, even if some of the politics of it feel a little forced:

Here's the official synopsis She's Gotta Have It, which will premiere Thanksgiving Day (November 23) on Netflix: