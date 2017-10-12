‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Trailer Previews Spike Lee’s Netflix Series

Most people feel like it’s better to not touch a classic piece of cinema or television with a remake, but what if the creator of that classic cinema wants to expand its world? That’s what director Spike Lee is doing, as he revisits the scene of his seminal 1986 work She’s Gotta Have It. The movie is being turned into a TV series on Netflix, which Lee will also direct (for all 10 episodes). It again focuses on Nola Darling, but in a new form, and played by DeWanda Wise. In this new age, Nola will consider her three lovers, and their place in her life: Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). Nola’s therapist will be played by Heather Headley, with Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Elise Hudson playing her friends.
The trailer gives new life to Lee’s story, and in many ways reminds me a bit of HBO’s Insecure (which likely took some of its inspiration, as so many other movies and TV shows have, from the 1986 film). But however you feel about the original, this update take look like a fresh start for Nola’s story, even if some of the politics of it feel a little forced:
Let us know what you think of the series and the trailer in the comments. Here’s the official synopsis She’s Gotta Have It, which will premiere Thanksgiving Day (November 23) on Netflix:
The seriously sexy comedy stars breakout actress DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, an uncompromising woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her Friends, her Job and her Three Lovers: The Cultured Model, Greer Childs, The Protective Investment Banker, Jamie Overstreet and Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead, Mars Blackmon. Nola is not who you want her to be. Nola is now—she is outspoken, complicated, progressive, unapologetic, passionate, sexual.. Spike Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, he created and produced the show. Tonya Lewis Lee is Executive Producer. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also Producers. She’s Gotta Have It was SPIKE’s landmark film which he shot in 12 days during the long hot summer of 1986. The film signaled a change of how African Americans are portrayed in movies. The new She’s Gotta Have It is his first TV series.