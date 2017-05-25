‘Shimmer Lake’ Trailer Reveals Twisty Netflix Original Crime Thriller Told in Reverse

0

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming original crime drama film Shimmer Lake. Written and directed by Oren Uziel, the scribe behind the upcoming Cloverfield movie formerly known as God Particle and co-writer of 22 Jump Street, the film is a darkly comic crime thriller told in reverse—the opening scene is the end of the story, and each successive scene keeps going backwards, revealing new twists and turns in reverse. While that may sound a bit like Memento, this film has its own hook and is bolstered by a cast of comedic actors turning in fine dramatic work.

Benjamin Walker plays a local sheriff hunting down three bank robbery suspects, two of which are played by Rainn Wilson and Wyatt Russell. This trailer basically showcases the darkly comic tone and complex narrative, giving a nice overview of the feel of this dark yet engaging thriller.

Check out the trailer below, and look for my interview with Uziel about the film on Collider next week. The film also stars Stephanie Sigman, Rob Corddry, Adam Pally, Ron Livingston, and John Michael Higgins. Shimmer Lake premieres exclusively on Netflix on June 9th.

