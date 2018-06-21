Exclusive ‘Siberia’ Poster Teases the Keanu Reeves Crime Thriller

0

We at Collider have an exclusive look at key art #2 for the upcoming crime thriller Siberia to share with our readers today. Written by Oscar nominee Scott B. Smith and directed by Frank & Lola filmmaker Matthew Ross, the film stars Keanu Reeves as a U.S. diamond merchant who gets caught in lethal crossfire alongside his lover when a business deal in Russia goes south.

This teaser poster does a nice job of driving home the isolation of the film’s setting, and of course you can’t miss the allusion to the film’s diamond-centric plot device. Reeves is on a fascinating streak as of late with roles in films as varied as John Wick, The Bad Batch, and To the Bone, so it’ll be fun to see what the performer has up his sleeve in this straight-up thriller.

Check out the Siberia poster below and click for high-resolution. Below the poster you can check out the trailer. The film also stars Ana Ularu, Pasha D. Lynchikoff, Molly Ringwald, and Veronica Ferres. Siberia will be released by Saban Films in theaters and On Demand/Digital HD on July 13th.





Here’s the official synopsis for Siberia: