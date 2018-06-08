‘Siberia’ Trailer Puts Keanu Reeves in the Crossfire Between Gangsters and the Government

0

Saban Films has released the Siberia trailer, which, for those keeping track, is about the 458th trailer released this week. The film sees Keanu Reeves playing a diamond merchant caught in the crossfire of a deal gone bad. It looks direct-to-video as hell.

The trailer features lines like “Patience is like air in a sealed room. No matter how much you think you’ll start with, you’ll eventually run out.” It’s one of those over-written lines of dialogue where the screenwriter thinks he’s being clever and instead is just being obvious and self-satisfied. What’s surprising is that the screenwriter here is Scott B. Smith, who wrote A Simple Plan, which is good, and The Ruins, which has a cult following. However, this is the first time he’s written a screenplay not adapted from his own book, and perhaps it’s showing a bit.

You also have the issue of Reeves playing a character out of his depth, and that’s never a fun place to put the actor. I believe he’s got more range than people give him credit for, but if you’re going to put him in a movie with action (and I’m inclined to believe that the trailer is overemphasizing how much action this movie really has), don’t set him up to play someone that will pale in comparison to John Wick.

Check out the Siberia trailer below. The film hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on July 13th, and also stars Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu, Aleks Paunovic, Pasha D. Lynchikoff, and Veronica Ferres.

Here’s the official synopsis for Siberia: