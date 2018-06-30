Friday Box Office: Newcomers ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ and ‘Uncle Drew’ Crack the Top 5

0

Sony’s sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado managed to nab third place in its debut at the Friday box office this weekend with nearly $7.5 million. That’s well ahead of Lionsgate’s new sports-comedy Uncle Drew, but roughly half the one-day earnings of the top two spots in this frame. Those go to the same sequel titles who sat atop the heap this time last week, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2 in the first and second spots, respectively.

The Sicario sequel, which does not bring back Emily Blunt but does star Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin, is on pace for a weekend opening somewhere in the $18 to $20 million range. It’ll be interesting to see if Uncle Drew can make up some lost ground and finish ahead, though it’s estimated to tally over $16 million; the comedy scored better with audiences than Taylor Sheridan‘s second Sicario script according to Cinemascore.

One title that might be less familiar at first glance is Fox Star Studio’s release of Sanju, co-writer/director Rajkumar Hirani‘s biopic of the rollercoaster life of Indian actor Sanjay Dutt. The film currently only appears in 356 U.S. locations but is expected to earn $2.5 million. Keep an eye out for this one.

On the worldwide scale, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom moves past $826 million in the early part of only its second weekend in theaters; roughly three-quarters of that massive haul comes from international markets. One such market–Japan–has yet to see the sequel, but it’ll get a chance to add to the box office total on July 14th.

Incredibles 2, on the other hand, is a home-grown success, tallying well over $400 million domestically with only about $157 million coming from the total foreign territories. The Disney/Pixar flick has a long international rollout that continues through September: July will see the French, UK, and South Korean markets added, while the August expansion includes Japan, Spain and Nordic countries, with September closing things out by adding Italy, Germany, and Turkey. A bit of a weird rollout, but still plenty in the tank for Incredibles 2.

Check out the Top 10 from this Friday’s box office (via Box Office Mojo):