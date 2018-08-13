Exclusive: ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Date and Details

0

We at Collider are happy to announced the impending home video details for Sicario: Day of the Soldado. The Stefano Sollima-directed sequel will be released on Digital HD on September 18th and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 2nd. We’ve also got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip included on the home video release that you can watch in the player below.

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario finds Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin reprising their roles in a story that delves into the ruthless underworld of the war on drugs. Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, who wrote Sicario, returned to pen the screenplay for Day of the Soldado. The supporting cast includes Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Elijah Rodriguez, and Catherine Keener.

The Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD bonus features include three behind-the-scenes featurettes. “From Film to Franchise: Continuing the Story” delves into why this second chapter needed to be told; “An Act of War: Making Sicario: Day of the Solado” chronicles Sollima’s vision for the film and the real-world connections; and “The Assassin and the Soldier: The Cast and Characters” finds Del Toro and Brolin leading a conversation about how their characters have evolved, as well as a look at the supporting cast.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sicario: Day of the Soldado: