Movie Review Talk: ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’, ‘Leave No Trace’, and ‘The King’

Welcome to the latest episode of Movie Review Talk with Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Leonard Maltin, and Grae Drake are discussing three new releases – Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Leave No Trace, and The King.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is directed by Stefano Sollima and features the return of Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro as Matt Graver and Alejandro, the roles they originated in 2015’s Sicario. In Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the drug war on the US – Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver reteams with the mercurial Alejandro.

Leave No Trace is the latest directorial effort from Winter Bone’s Debra Granik and stars Ben Foster and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie as Will and his daughter Tom. Will and his teenage daughter, Tom, have lived off the grid for years in the forests of Portland, Oregon. When their idyllic life is shattered, both are put into social services. After clashing with their new surroundings, Will and Tom set off on a harrowing journey back to their wild homeland.

The King is a documentary about Elvis Presley from writer/director Eugene Jarecki that lists Steven Soderbergh, Errol Morris, and Rosanne Cash amongst its producers. The film features real life remembrances Alec Baldwin, James Carville, Chuck D, Emmylou Harris, Mike Myers, Ethan Hawke, and many others. Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, a musical road trip across America in his 1963 Rolls Royce explores how a country boy lost his authenticity and became a king while his country lost her democracy and became an empire.