Sienna Miller on ‘The Lost City of Z’ and Why There’s No Substitute for Shooting on Film

With writer-director James Gray’s The Lost City of Z opening in New York and Los Angeles this weekend and expanding nationwide April 21st, I recently sat down with Sienna Miller to talk about the making of the film. During the interview, she talked about wanting to make sure she was playing more than a one-dimensional character, how she got involved in the project, memorable moments from filming, why she was happy to shoot the movie on film, and more. In addition, Miller also talked about a number of other projects including Ben Lewin’s The Catcher Was a Spy, James Toback’s The Private Life of a Modern Woman, Jake Scott’s The Burning Woman, doing Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in London this summer, and more.

If you’re not familiar with The Lost City of Z, the film is based on David Grann‘s best-selling book, “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon”, and it tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages”, the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide de camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

Loaded with exceptional performances, breathtaking cinematography, and a fantastic script, I absolutely loved the film and strongly recommend checking it out when it’s playing near you. It’s definitely one of my favorite films of 2017. For more on The Lost City of Z, you can read Chris Cabin’s glowing review.

Check out what Sienna Miller had to say in the video above and below is a listing of what we talked about followed by some images from the film.

Sienna Miller: