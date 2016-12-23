Sigourney Weaver on When She Realized ‘A Monster Calls’ Was Such a Special Film

0

One of my favorite films of 2016 is director J.A. Bayona’s A Monster Calls. The film is based on the award-winning children’s novel by Patrick Ness (who also wrote the script) and follows 12-year-old Conor (Lewis MacDougall) as he attempts to deal with his mother’s (Felicity Jones) illness and the bullying of his classmates by escaping into a fantastical world of monsters and fairy tales that explore courage, loss, and faith. Liam Neeson plays the aforementioned monster, Sigourney Weaver fills the role of his grandmother, and Toby Kebbell plays his father.

With the film now playing in limited release and expanding into more cities January 6th, I recently spoke to Sigourney Weaver about the film. She talked about when she first realized it was going to be such a special movie, what it was like on set, memorable moments from filming, the way she typically likes to work, and a lot more. Check out what she had to say in the video above. For more on A Monster Calls you can read Adam’s glowing review or click here for all our previous coverage.

