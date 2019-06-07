Sigourney Weaver Confirms ‘Ghostbusters’ Return Alongside Original Cast

0

Back in early April, I heard that Sigourney Weaver would be reprising her role as Dana Barrett in Jason Reitman‘s Ghostbusters, and sure enough, two months later, the three-time Oscar nominee has told Parade Magazine that she’ll be back for more supernatural shenanigans.

But that’s not all, folks! Weaver also told Parade that “it’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” Now while she could, of course, simply be referencing producer Ivan Reitman, the last time I checked, he is but one man. He would not qualify as “guys,” plural. Which is why I suspect that the “guys” she’s referring to are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson. Parade only mentions Murray and Aykroyd by name, but rest assured, there’s no way that Winston gets left out of this reunion. In fact, I’d be willing to bet good money that the Reitman boys coax Rick Moranis out of retirement, for old times’ sake.

How will Dana and the ‘busters figure into this sequel? Is it possible that Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace could be playing relatives of the original cast? A brief teaser for next year’s Ghostbusters showed Ecto-1 in some kind of barn/farmhouse/garage, but who’s property is it? I’m sure we’ll get those answers and plenty more surprises when Ghostbusters hits theaters next July.

Weaver earned Oscar nominations for Aliens, Working Girl and Gorillas in the Mist, but it was Ghostbusters, she says, that changed her life. The actress told Parade “I knew it would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart.” The franchise is so near and dear to the actress that she agreed to appear in Paul Feig‘s 2016 Ghostbusters as a character named Rebecca Gorin.

Weaver has been busy filming the Avatar sequels, even though her character died at the end of the original 2009 movie. Avatar 2 comes out in December 2021, and will feature Weaver is a new character alongside Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. She also played herself in Noah Baumbach‘s Netflix film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). She’s represented by UTA.