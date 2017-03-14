Watch: Adam Driver and Liam Neeson Talk Working with Scorsese in Exclusive ‘Silence’ Featurette

0

One of the very best films of 2016 was filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s passion project Silence. While the film maybe wasn’t the best fit for an already crowded late-December release, it is an undeniably dense piece of work from a master director as Scorsese poses difficult questions about faith, selflessness, and colonialism. It’s one of Scorsese’s absolute best films—a masterful piece of filmmaking—and one I’m certain film students will be revisiting many years from now.

And so it’s with great pleasure that we here at Collider are exclusively debuting a clip from a behind-the-scenes Silence featurette included on the film’s Blu-ray release. In it we see co-stars Adam Driver and Liam Neeson discussing the experience of working with Scorsese, while we get a glimpse of some great behind-the-scenes footage. This is a snippet of the featurette “Martin Scorsese’s Journey into Silence”, which details the two-decade-long process of getting this film made.

Watch the clip below. Silence is available to purchase on Digital HD today and arrives on Blu-ray combo pack on March 28th.