Watch: Andrew Garfield Suffers in ‘Silence’ for this International Trailer

A new Japanese trailer for Silence, Martin Scorsese’s long in development passion project, has debuted online ahead of the film’s North American debut this week. The film stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as two Jesuits on an expedition through Japan in the 17th century to find their mentor (Liam Neeson), whom many (including Ciarán Hinds) believe to have betrayed their god.

It’s at a time when Christianity was forbidden and their presence was forbidden in the land, but the priests still spread the word of their Lord and Savior. When the cost seems to high and they’re forced to witness the suffering of those who would accept Christ, they wonder, “I pray but I’m lost. Am I just praying to silence?”

Scorsese, too, suffered in silence out of the public eye while toiling on this film. Much like with the development on The Wolf of Wall Street — although, yes, the filmmaker was conceptualizing his latest project long before — it was unclear whether Silence would making its release date. But it did, and the film will now have a limited release on December 23rd before going wide on January 6th.

Watch the trailer below:

Reviews have been largely positive, while this new trailer puts a spotlight on Garfield’s emotional performance and the Japanese cast, including Tadanobu Asano, and showing less from the other two main players, Driver and Neeson. Might this be Garfield’s best performance yet?

Here’s the official synopsis: