‘Silicon Valley’ Season 4 Trailer Ventures into VR Territory

0

HBO has unveiled the first full trailer for Silicon Valley Season 4, as well as a new poster created by artist Daniel Clowes. The fourth season of the comedy series finds Thomas Middleditch’s Richard venturing on his own, with the loyal Jared (Zach Woods) in tow, as he explores a new idea that involves VR. As always happens in Silicon Valley, things go terribly wrong.

Mike Judge’s show has been a consistently funny watch for three seasons now, but it does become a bit frustrating that every Pied Piper venture crashes and burns, only to see Richard move on to some new design. Obviously that’s part of the joke in that the show is satirizing the Silicon Valley tech world, but as a viewer, it starts to feel a bit repetitive after a while. So I’m curious to see where Season 4 goes, and what twists and turns are in store for the crew.

Check out the new Silicon Valley Season 4 trailer below, followed by the poster. The series also stars T.J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang. Silicon Valley Season 4 premieres on HBO on April 23rd.