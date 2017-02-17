First ‘Silicon Valley’ Season 4 Trailer Finds Richard Trying to Build a New Internet

0

HBO has released the first trailer for Silicon Valley Season 4. The acclaimed comedy series hails from Mike Judge and is a scathing look at the tech world of Silicon Valley, tracking the rise and fall (and rise and fall) of a young new startup. Last season found Pied Piper in a precarious position as they realized that their video chat app was actually far more advanced and profitable than what the company was actually built for.

This debut trailer is just a quick tease, and plot-wise it looks like Richard (Thomas Middleditch) is ready to quit and find a new idea. That idea? A new internet. That’s a lofty ambition, but in the world of Silicon Valley nothing ever works out the way the characters hope, so I’m curious to see where Judge and Co. take it. One thing’s for sure: Zach Woods continues to be the scene-stealer.

Watch the Silicon Valley Season 4 trailer below. The series also stars T. J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, and Matt Ross. Silicon Valley Season 4 premieres on HBO on April 23rd.