Oh, the Bachmanity! T.J. Miller Leaving ‘Silicon Valley’ Ahead of Season 5

0

Today has brought good news and bad news with regards to Silicon Valley. The good news is that hilarious HBO sitcom has been renewed for a fifth season. The bad news is that the main cast is losing one of its members.

According to THR, T.J. Miller, who has played pompous, moronic, but occasionally insightful stoner Erlich Bachman for the past four seasons, will not return for Season 5.

“The producers of ‘Silicon Valley’ and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5,” HBO said in a statement. “In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”

It would be surprising if the network and Miller parted on ill terms, especially since he has a stand-up special coming up for them. THR reports that the rest of the cast—Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang and Suzanne Cryer—are expected to return for the fifth season.

I have to admit I’m a little bummed about the showing losing Miller. He’s been a part of some of the funniest jokes, and this recent season has shown him at his best and his worst. On the one hand, he continues to let his vanity and obsession with the trappings of wealth be his undoing, and yet he’s also proved surprisingly insightful with the politics of tech companies. He’s a guy who can’t really get out of his own way, and while that can make him seem like a gigantic jerk, Miller has always made Bachman surprisingly endearing.

Miller can currently be seen on this season of Silicon Valley on HBO. He’ll next be heard leading The Emoji Movie, and he’s also set to return to play Weasel in Deadpool 2, which opens June 1, 2018.