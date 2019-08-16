‘Silicon Valley’ Season 6 Trailer Stumbles Its Way Through a Security Hearing

0

The trailer for the sixth and final season of HBO’s Silicon Valley has arrived and as usual for the brilliant comedy it absolutely licks ass. Wait, sorry, dicks ass. Wait, no, sorry, kicks ass. (“Why were those your first two guesses?”) Co-creators Mike Judge and Alec Berg announced back in May that season 6—also the second season to not feature T.J. Miller‘s Erlich Bachman—would be the show’s last. “Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” Judge and Berg said at the time. “We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion.

By the looks of the trailer, that conclusion is gonna’ revolve around the very relatable real-world worry over the “security of user’s data” within tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Amazon. Plus, of course, Pied Piper, so of course CEO Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) is called before a committee to offer up some answers. This show—and, specifically, Middleditch’s unique brand of comedic discomfort—is the perfect vehicle to send up Facebook CEO/lizard monster Mark Zuckerberg‘s recent futile attempts to appear human in front of Congress.

Silicon Valley also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, and Matt Ross. Check out the season 6 trailer below. The series returns for its final season premiere on Sunday, October 27.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more on Silicon Valley, check out the links below: