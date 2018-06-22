Marvel’s ‘Silk’ Might Be Getting Her Own Movie at Sony

0

Marvel’s Korean-American superhero Cindy Moon might be getting her own movie! Deadline reports that Sony and producer Amy Pascal are in early development on a film adaptation that would bring the Marvel comic Silk to the big screen.

First introduced in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #1, Cindy Moon has powers similar to Spider-Man. She was also bitten by a radioactive spider (and goes to school with Peter Parker), and her powers include shooting webs out of her fingertips, an eidetic memory, and the so-called Silk Sense, which is essentially a stronger version of the Spider-Sense. The film would obviously be a great step for on-screen representation, which has become a growing concern in superhero cinema in recent years.

The character made brief appearances in two previous Marvel movies, though never as her superpower self. Tiffany Espensen played Cindy Moon in Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, joining Peter Parker on the decathlon team, and reprised her role as one of the passengers on the bus with Peter at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

Silk joins Sony’s growing roster of Spider-Man spinoff characters set to get their own film, beginning with Venom. Silver & Black, a film centered on Black Cat and Silver Sable, is also in the works but was recently put on pause while director Gina Prince-Bythewood and the creative team hash out the script. Other projects in development include Morbius the Living Vampire and Nightwatch, which has Spike Lee in talks to direct.