Simon Curtis on ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ and Directing Dogs

With The Art of Racing in the Rain now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with director Simon Curtis for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with The Art of Racing in the Rain, it’s based on the book of the same name by Garth Stein and the film is told from the point of view of a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo, who is voiced by Kevin Costner. Enzo’s best friend and owner is Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, and the story follows Denny’s journey of life, love, and loss—again, all through the eyes of his dog. Amanda Seyfried plays Ventimiglia’s wife. The film is written by Mark Bomback (War for the Planet of the Apes) and also stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, and Martin Donovan.

During the interview, Simon Curtis talked about what it was like on set directing the dogs, what he learned from test screenings, why they added more lines for Kevin Costner, what surprised him when he got in the editing room, and a lot more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Finally, if you missed our video with Milo Ventimiglia & Amanda Seyfried where they were playing with rescue dogs, click here to check it out.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Art of Racing in the Rain:

Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner). Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life – his wife, Eve (Amanda Seyfried), their young daughter Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo.

