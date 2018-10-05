Simon Kinberg on ‘355’, ‘X-Force’, ‘Gambit’, ‘Multiple Man’ and ‘The New Mutants’

0

While Dark Phoenix writer-director Simon Kinberg is hard at work finishing the next X-Men movie for its release next June, he’s also extremely busy producing a number of other high-profile projects at 20th Century Fox. So when I sat down with him and Dark Phoenix producer Hutch Parker at Kinberg’s office on the Fox lot a few days ago, I made sure to ask them what was going on with all the other things in development. This includes 355 (a spy thriller possibly starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, and Fan Binging), Deadpool 2 PG-13, Noah Hawley’s Doctor Doom movie, the status of Drew Goddard’s X-Force, Gambit, what’s going on with The New Mutants reshoots and the rating, the status of screenwriter Allan Heinberg’s Multiple Man starring James Franco, the new version of The Twilight Zone, and a lot more. While they’re all very quick updates, if you’re a fan of any these upcoming projects, you’re hear where they are each at in the development process.

Finally, right after doing this interview I got to see a bunch of footage from Dark Phoenix. While I’m under embargo for now on what they showed me, trust me when I say Dark Phoenix isn’t retreading what we’ve seen before and Kinberg’s take on the X-Men will make fans very happy. More soon.

Simon Kinberg: