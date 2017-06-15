Movie Talk: Simon Kinberg to Direct ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, June 15th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, David Griffin, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix: Simon Kinberg to direct, Jessica Chastain to play villain; Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult to all return
- Kevin Feige denies a Marvel vs. DC Rivalry
- Opening This Week – Rough Night, 47 Meters Down
- Bumblebee movie to be set in 80s
- The Conjuring spin-off Crooked Man in development
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions