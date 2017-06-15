Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Simon Kinberg to Direct 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

by      June 15, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, June 15th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, David Griffin, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix: Simon Kinberg to direct, Jessica Chastain to play villain; Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult to all return
  • Kevin Feige denies a Marvel vs. DC Rivalry
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

