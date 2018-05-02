Simon Pegg on What Makes ‘Fallout’ Different from the Previous ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies

0

-

The other day at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount Pictures and Skydance world premiered some new footage from Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and it left everyone in the theater breathless. One of the sequences featured Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill jumping out of a plane at 30,000 feet and then attempting to do intricate, synchronized action that required the actors hit very specific marks to make sure everyone would be in focus. On top of that technical challenge, they also filmed this sequence as the sun was going down, meaning each day they had only one chance to get it right. And that’s only one of the big scenes from the film.

We also saw an action sequence with Cruise in Paris, weaving in and out of cars on a motorcycle, going at high speeds without a helmet. While I knew logically he was okay because he was right there on stage in front of me, I was actually nervous for him watching the footage. Trust me, as someone that has seen countless movies and action set pieces, the new footage from Fallout was amazing, and everyone I spoke to after the panel thought it was something special. I cannot wait to see the finished film.

Shortly before watching that jaw-dropping footage, I got a few minutes with Simon Pegg on the Paramount Pictures red carpet. During the interview, he talked about how they raised their game with the extreme stunts in M:I6, how Fallout is different from the previous Mission: Impossible movies, how the first test screening of the film went, if the shot of Cruise breaking his ankle is in the film, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Simon Pegg:

How does the new Mission: Impossible film compare to the previous ones?

How they just test screened the movie.

What can he say about the action in the film?

How the shot of Tom breaking his ankle is in the movie.

Status of more Star Trek?

For more on Mission: Impossible – Fallout: