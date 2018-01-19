Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Team Up Once More for ‘Truth Seekers’ TV Series

0

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost burst onto the international stage with Edgar Wright‘s 2004 horror/comedy hit Shaun of the Dead, but their first flirtations with fandom started a few years earlier with Wright’s TV series, Spaced. Big things come from small beginnings, because nearly 20 years later, the trio have become world-famous, in-demand creative forces. Now, Pegg and Frost want to use their clout to get some of their own original creations out into the world, and 2018 looks to be the start of some very big things.

Pegg and Frost formed their own indie producer banner Stolen Picture last year, and now they’re aiming to reap the rewards of that pursuit. The company’s first movie is due out this year, with a TV series in the works, and plenty more on the development docket for both the big and small screen. And it’s on the small screen where their upcoming project Truth Seekers will debut. The half-hour comedy/horror series follows a trio of paranormal investigators and their adventures, released in episodic, monster-of-the-week adventures.

In speaking with Variety, Pegg described the project as follows:

“Each episode is going to be an adventure, a potential haunting or something. It’ll start as a very parochial idea, a very small business venture for these people, but it will expand as the series goes on to be something far more global. It’s a language everyone understands, the mystery of the unknown. ‘Shaun of the Dead’ was a very parochial story set in North London and somehow it managed to get this global reach because everyone understands the language of zombie movies.”

Other projects taking shape for Stolen Picture include Slaughterhouse Rulez, the banner’s debut horror/comedy film, directed by Crispian Mills, which is now in post-production. Set in a preppy public school, the pic is “very satirical, very much about the U.K. selling itself off,” as Pegg describes it. “It’s about fracking as well, and that unleashes some awful subterranean demon.”

There’s also an untitled film in development that centers on a comedy duo who haven’t seen or spoken with each other in years but decide to reunite a final time. Pegg says, “We’d like to do it as a two-hander and make it on a very low budget. We’ve had the idea for a long time, and we’re going to write an outline and then improvise and make something, which is far looser than when we work with Edgar [Wright]…where every transition is so precise.” Frost commented on their low-budget approach: “There’s that trade-off,” Frost said. “I’d rather have a lot less money and make a film or a TV series and have a great time doing it than put it through a million processes and people you don’t know and you don’t respect creatively.”

As for their other commitments, Frost will be seen in the highly anticipated Tomb Raider film, Dwayne Johnson‘s wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family, and will return for Season 3 of AMC’s TV drama Into the Badlands. Pegg, meanwhile, has a Paramount project in the works and will star alongside Margot Robbie in the thriller Terminal, as well as reprising his role in Mission: Impossible 6. Keep an eye out for the team’s work both in front of and behind the camera in the months and years to come.