Simon Pegg to Play Hughie’s Dad in ‘The Boys’ TV Series; First Teaser Revealed

An adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel The Boys has been in the works for a very long time, but ever since talk of an adaptation began, there was a strong interest to see Simon Pegg play the character of Wee Hughie. Indeed, the character in the graphic novel was modeled after Pegg himself, and when Adam McKay signed on to direct a The Boys movie in 2010, there was hope we’d finally see that casting come true. That film version never happened, but now that The Boys is being turned into an Amazon Series, the Pegg casting is finally coming true… kind of.

It was announced today during the show’s New York Comic-Con panel that Pegg will be playing the father of Wee Hughie in the TV show, with previously announced Jack Quaid playing Wee Hughie. They even released a delightfully cheesy photo of “father and son” to celebrate the casting. This is sure to please fans, and is a nice way for the show acknowledge the long road to finally getting this adaptation off the ground.

Eric Kripke (Supernatural) is the executive producer and writer of The Boys series with 10 Cloverfield Land filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg directing the pilot. Additionally, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg—fresh off their successful Preacher adaptation at AMC—are onboard as executive producers having helped develop the Amazon series.

Check out the image of Pegg and Quaid below along with the first teaser for the series, and click here to read our interview with Robertson about changes from the source material and “disturbing shit” in the series. The show also stars Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, and Chance Crawford. The series premieres on Amazon Prime in 2019.