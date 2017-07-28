‘The Simpsons Movie’ Sequel Still a Possibility

0

The Simpsons Movie came out just about 10 years ago today and the award-winning animated series is still going strong as it approaches the debut of its 29th season on Fox this fall. With viewership still showing a healthy interest, the writing remaining solid, and the cast and crew still invested after all these years, what are the chances we’ll be seeing another feature outing for Springfield’s most famous family anytime soon?

Probably pretty slim, at least in the short term, but there’s always hope for a feature in the future. Many have wondered just how the long(est)-running show will come to its inevitable end, so perhaps another movie that somehow ties into the series’ final season would be one way to do that. But while that end isn’t in sight, neither is the start of another movie production, not in any serious manner anyway. EW chatted with the 2007 movie’s writer/producer Al Jean and director David Silverman to revisit the original feature and find out what it would take to make a sequel. (Definitely check out the link since they also reveal a number of insights, concerns, and changes that went into making the first movie.)

The will seems to be there: “I’d love for there to be another one,” says Silverman. “We’re still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that. We’re thinking it over, but nothing’s happening just yet.…. It’s still daunting because it really knocked the stuffing out of us to do the movie and the show at the same time.”