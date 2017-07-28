Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

‘The Simpsons Movie’ Sequel Still a Possibility

by      July 28, 2017

0

simpsons-movie-2-news

The Simpsons Movie came out just about 10 years ago today and the award-winning animated series is still going strong as it approaches the debut of its 29th season on Fox this fall. With viewership still showing a healthy interest, the writing remaining solid, and the cast and crew still invested after all these years, what are the chances we’ll be seeing another feature outing for Springfield’s most famous family anytime soon?

Probably pretty slim, at least in the short term, but there’s always hope for a feature in the future. Many have wondered just how the long(est)-running show will come to its inevitable end, so perhaps another movie that somehow ties into the series’ final season would be one way to do that. But while that end isn’t in sight, neither is the start of another movie production, not in any serious manner anyway. EW chatted with the 2007 movie’s writer/producer Al Jean and director David Silverman to revisit the original feature and find out what it would take to make a sequel. (Definitely check out the link since they also reveal a number of insights, concerns, and changes that went into making the first movie.)

simpsons-movie-2

Image via 20th Century Fox

The will seems to be there: “I’d love for there to be another one,” says Silverman. “We’re still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that. We’re thinking it over, but nothing’s happening just yet.…. It’s still daunting because it really knocked the stuffing out of us to do the movie and the show at the same time.”

But the only ideas that have been discussed were “just in the vaguest strokes, just in the possibility of it,” Jean insists. ”I’d say [it’s in] the very earliest stages.” One of those ideas included a plot in which the Simpsons were abducted by Kang and Kodos and ferried off to Rigel 7. Originally, this was meant as a Season 24 episode, but showed movie potential, so they held off; ultimately it was used in an episode for Season 26.

Ideas aside, and I’m sure the writing team still has quite a few in the hopper after all these years, there are other concerns about green-lighting a sequel: “I certainly am cautious about a couple things,” says Jean. “I wouldn’t want it to be risky in terms of budget, and I would not want it to be anything that we did purely for the money. I would want it to be a really great movie. I personally feel no need for another one unless it’s great.”

I’d wager that Simpsons fans everywhere would agree with that sentiment, but let us know your thoughts in the comments! Would you want to see a sequel, perhaps to bring The Simpsons to a fitting and proper end? Or should they leave well enough alone?

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Defenders' Cast Explains Why Sigourney Weaver's Mysterious Villain Is Their Most…
Next Article
The Best Movies in Theaters Right Now
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News