0

Sin City is back in the hands of its creator. THR reports that Frank Miller has regained the film and TV rights for his celebrated noir comic book, which created in 1991. Robert Rodriguez adapted the graphic novels to film with 2005’s Sin City (including a scene directed by none other than Quentin Tarantino, which is a peak early-aughts collab). Rodriguez also returned to co-direct the sequel. Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, with Miller in 2014. Now, Miller has regained the rights to the 2005 film as well as the rights to develop a TV show based on the material.

The news comes after the Weinstein Co.’s bankruptcy in the wake of the sexual assault allegations and charges against Harvey Weinstein, and the subsequent $289 million salt Lantern Capital Partner. Miller objected to Sin City being included in the sale and has since reached an agreement with Lantern that the TV rights and the rights to the first movie won’t be a part of the sale. The settlement does not include the second Sin City movie, A Dame to Kill For.

Set in of the fictional Basin City, aka Sin City, Miller’s pulpy neo-noir follows the anti-heroes and despicable villains of the criminal underground and corrupted ranks of city officials. The Weinstein Co. had obtained the rights to develop a Sin City TV show in 2012, and last year the studio recruited The Walking Dead show runner Glen Mazzara and Underworld director Len Wiseman to tackle the pilot, but the series never came together.

The first Sin City movie united an all-star cast inlcuding Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Benicio Del Toro, Clive Owen, Rosario Dawson, and Elijah Wood. A faithful recreation of Miller’s graphic novels, the film became a controversial but celebrated hits yarning $158 million on a $40 million budget. The sequel, however, didn’t fare as well, grossing only $39 million globally.