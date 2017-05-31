‘Sin City’ TV Series in the Works with Glen Mazzara and Len Wiseman

0

The Sin City TV show is finally coming together. We first heard about the TV reboot of Frank Miller‘s celebrated comic book series back in 2013, when The Weinstein Co. made a major play to carve out a space in Peak TV with serialized adaptations inspired by old films in their catalogue, including a number of Dimension projects like Scream, The Mist, and Sin City. Scream is heading into its third season on MTV, The Mist debuts this summer on Spike, and now, Dimension and TWC have assembled a team to bring a “fresh take” to Sin City for the small screen.

Per Deadline, “The intention is to be a far departure from the films, introducing original characters and timelines within the Sin City universe,” and will harken back to the comic book series rather Robert Rodriguez‘s films.

The creative team unites The Walking Dead and The Omen showrunner Glen Mazarra, who is crafting the new take, along with Sin City: A Dame to Kill for producer Stephen L’Heureux, who will oversee the project, and Underworld director Len Wiseman, who will helm the pilot. Wiseman is no stranger to the TV arena, having previously helmed pilots for Lucifer, Hawaii 5-0, APB, and Sleepy Hollow. L’Heureux, Miller, Mazzara, Wiseman will produce alongside Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

No network is currently set for the Sin City series and no timeline has been provided for the project, but it will be interesting to see where a series like this finds a home and how that will shape the style and substance of the finished project. I could see something like this doing well at a network like Starz and maybe not so well on network or basic cable. I’m also curious to see how Wiseman and co. reinvent the visuals of the Sin City world. Rodriguez’s first film was aesthetically revolutionary when it dropped in 2005, but the wow factor didn’t hold up when the sequel dropped nine years later. It’s good that they’re giving the series a fresh start after the stale retread that was A Dame to Kill For, now it’s just a matter of finding the right home and making it good.