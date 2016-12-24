This Week in Animation News: Watch New Music Videos from ‘Sing’ and Disney’s ‘Moana’

0

This Week in Animation News to get you caught up on all things animated you might have missed over the past seven days. It's your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We're talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

New stories include music videos from the new animated release Sing and Disney’s wildly successful Moana, plus a new trailer for Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke, which is going to enjoy a theatrical re-release early in 2017. We’ve also got the first trailer for Rock Dog (if that’s a thing that interests you), which stars Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, and J.K. Simmons among other notable voice talents. Speaking of voice acting, Elizabeth Banks is also set to lend her own voice to an animated alien in the virtual-reality short Asteroids!, which will be debuting at Sundance.

For the latest animation stories we've already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below.