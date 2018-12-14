Amy Pascal Still Wants to Make Drew Goddard’s ‘Sinister Six’ Movie

0

One of the Sony Pictures Spider-Man projects that was shelved in the wake of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 may be coming back from the dead. After Sony successfully launched Andrew Garfield as the new live-action Peter Parker, development began on both The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and a number of sequels and spinoffs simultaneously. Alex Kurtzman, who was helping oversee the Amazing Spider-Man films, was set to direct a Venom movie, there was talk of a female-centric spinoff, and perhaps the most intriguing of the bunch was a villain-centric Sinister Six movie to be written and directed by Drew Goddard, who had just made The Cabin in the Woods.

Sony was so bullish on Sinister Six that they pushed back the release date of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and decided that Sinister Six would be first up after Spider-Man 2. Alas, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was pretty savaged by critics and became the lowest-grossing Spider-Man movie yet, and behind-the-scenes, producer Amy Pascal was finally getting close to closing a deal that had been rumored for years: teaming up with Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. Indeed, when it was announced that the Spider-Man franchise would be rebooted once more, this time with Marvel Studios taking the creative lead, all of these Amazing Spider-Man spinoff plans ground to a halt.

But now Pascal says Sinister Six could still happen. During an interview with Vanity Fair tied to the critically acclaimed animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—which is all Sony Pictures and has no involvement from Marvel Studios—Pascal, said she’s ready to make Drew Goddard’s Sinister Six whenever he is:

“I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it. I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

The sad irony of Goddard’s involvement with Sinister Six is that after The Cabin in the Woods, he was tasked with creating and directing Marvel’s Netflix series Daredevil, only to leave that show before filming began to make Sinister Six—which of course never happened. So it would certainly be great to see Goddard’s vision finally come to fruition.

The filmmaker is coming off the excellent but underseen Bad Times at the El Royale and is attached to write and direct an adaptation of the comic X-Force for 20th Century Fox, but no movement has been made on the project just yet as it could very easily be cancelled or retooled once the Disney/Fox deal is official in January. So it’s possible that if Disney decides X-Force doesn’t fit with its Marvel plans, Goddard could jet back over to Sony and finally make Sinister Six.

Indeed, Sony’s feeling bullish about its non-Spider-Man Spider-Man projects at the moment, coming off the massive box office success of Ruben Fleischer’s Venom and with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse poised to be a huge hit. At long last, Sony’s hitting a stride with its Marvel Comics adaptations. Here’s hoping that includes Sinister Six.