‘Siren’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Freeform’s Creepy Mermaid Series

Some mermaids are cool and helpful, like Aquamarine. Others are weird and a little sinister, like the merpeople of Harry Potter. Then there’s Ariel, you know, THE Little Mermaid, who was just looking for love and a human soul in all the wrong places. In Freeform’s upcoming mermaid drama (yes, this is now a genre) Siren, it looks like we might get a mermaid who embodies a variety of these different traits. And some of them, per this new teaser, are indeed a little scary.
Siren takes place in a small fishing village where a mysterious girl, who is also maybe an apex predator, arrives on their shores. Does she herald more merpeople to come? Are we about to have a Land Shark scenario? Freeform’s first teaser trailer has ill portends — check out out below:
Let us know what you think so far … and you can also see the first image of the cast below. Siren will premiere on International Mermaid Day, Thursday, March 29th, on Freeform.
Here’s the official synopsis:
In the epic tale, the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, is turned upside down when a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land, and are there more like her out there? “Siren” is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell (“Finding Carter”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb also serve as executive producers.