‘Siren’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Freeform’s Creepy Mermaid Series

0

Some mermaids are cool and helpful, like Aquamarine. Others are weird and a little sinister, like the merpeople of Harry Potter. Then there’s Ariel, you know, THE Little Mermaid, who was just looking for love and a human soul in all the wrong places. In Freeform’s upcoming mermaid drama (yes, this is now a genre) Siren, it looks like we might get a mermaid who embodies a variety of these different traits. And some of them, per this new teaser, are indeed a little scary.

Siren takes place in a small fishing village where a mysterious girl, who is also maybe an apex predator, arrives on their shores. Does she herald more merpeople to come? Are we about to have a Land Shark scenario? Freeform’s first teaser trailer has ill portends — check out out below:

Let us know what you think so far … and you can also see the first image of the cast below. Siren will premiere on International Mermaid Day, Thursday, March 29th, on Freeform.

Here’s the official synopsis: