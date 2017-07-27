Who Are the Skrulls?: The ‘Captain Marvel’ Villains Explained

0

As revealed at Comic-Con, the Skrulls, an alien race of shapeshifters, will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the antagonists in the upcoming Captain Marvel film starring Brie Larson. Set in the 1990s, Carol Danvers will fight the alien horde in her solo film during a different time in Marvel’s history. The Skrulls themselves have had a long and influential history for the heroes of the Marvel Comics Universe, specifically with the most recent crossover event they were involved in: Secret Invasion. This alien race also has a bit of confusion in relation to their use in the films that we’ll also take some time to delve into. Aside from simply being able to blend inconspicuously with the general population thanks to their powers, they also have the ability to mimic the powers of some heroes, making them an even greater threat. With all this being said, the Skrulls will make for some great future villains for the Avengers and company to tangle with.

So below is a rundown of the comics history of the Skrulls, who they are and what they can do, and how they might factor into the MCU.