Exclusive: ‘Skylanders Academy’ Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix This October

0

Great news today for fans of Skylanders Academy! We can exclusively confirm that Season 2 of the Activision Blizzard Studios animated series will arrive on Netflix on October 6th! You can expect another round of magical adventures when Spyro and his pals return in just a few short weeks. To celebrate, we also have a first-look image showing off the series’ fabulous five lead characters for you to check out, thanks to Activision Blizzard Studios and Netflix.

For the uninitiated–who have plenty of time to get caught up on Season 1 of Skylanders Academy on Netflix now–the series follows follows the heroic adventures of Spyro the Dragon (Justin Long), Eruptor (Jonathan Banks), Stealth Elf (Ashley Tisdale), Jet-Vac (Jonny Rees) and Pop Fizz (Bobcat Goldthwait) as they travel the vast Skylands universe, protecting it from evil-doers. Season 1 may have brought the team together, but Season 2 is going to see just what they’re made of. Fans only have a little bit longer to wait before the new adventures debut!

Also, as a bonus, check out a first-look image from the upcoming season of Skylanders Academy below:

We have it on good authority from show creator Eric Rogers that Spyro will stay true to form but also take a more introspective turn in Season 2. His teammates Stealth Elf, Eruptor, Jet-Vac and Pop Fizz will also get their own personal stories in the new season, along with more from Master Eon, Kaos, Kaossandra, and many others! Check out for my interview with Rogers here.

Here’s a look at the extended Season 2 synopsis:

Along with a new class of cadets, and newcomers Cynder (Felicia Day) and Sprocket (Grey Griffin), the team returns in an action packed Skylanders Academy Season 2 that finds our heroes seeking answers from the past. Spyro begins a search for information about his ancestors in order to harness and understand his special powers. Meanwhile, Kaos’ quest to bring evil rule to the Skylands realms accidentally unleashes a villain more powerful than anything Kaos or the Skylander warriors have ever faced. The Skylanders unite once more for the greatest showdown against evil yet – putting them all to the ultimate test! The series also features the voice talents of Norm Macdonald as Glumshanks, Catherine O’Hara as Kaossandra, Parker Posey as Dreamcatcher and Susan Sarandon as Golden Queen.

Check out Skylanders Academy on Netflix now and get caught up before Season 2 drops on October 6th!