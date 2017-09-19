‘Skylanders Academy’ Season 2 Trailer: More High-Flying Adventures with New Allies

Now’s a great time to (re)watch Season 1 of Activision Blizzard Studios’ Skylanders Academy on Netflix, because the Season 2 debut is right around the corner! The first trailer for the upcoming season was released today, and it offers glimpses of the title team’s new adventures. It’s not just Spyro and his fellow heroes who will meet new allies and challenges this season, however, since Kaos has been busy forming a team of his own …
Spyro, Stealth Elf and Eruptor return for a new action-packed season of Skylanders Academy as they train under the watchful eye of Master Eon and travel the vast Skylands universe protecting it from evil-doers. From Activision Blizzard Studios and based on the popular Skylanders video game franchise, Skylanders Academy Season 2 finds our characters seeking answers from the past. You can get the inside scoop on the new season from the show’s creator Eric Rogers himself, seen in my recent interview here.
Featuring the stellar cast of Justin Long, Jonathan Banks, Ashley Tisdale, Jonny Rees, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Chris Diamantopoulos, with Felicia Day, Grey Griffin, Norm MacDonald, Catherine O’Hara, Parker Posey, and Susan Sarandon, Skylanders Academy Season 2 debuts on Netflix on October 6th.
Check out the first trailer for Skylanders Academy Season 2 below:
Skylanders Unite! The Skylanders are back in action protecting the realm in a new trailer for season two!
In the animated series from Activision Blizzard Studios, Skylanders Academy follows the heroic adventures of Spyro (Justin Long), Eruptor (Jonathan Banks), Stealth Elf (Ashley Tisdale), Jet-Vac (Jonny Rees), Pop Fizz (Bobcat Goldthwait) and their team of young warriors as they travel the vast Skylands universe protecting it from evil-doers. Created by Eric Rogers (Futurama) and based on the popular Skylanders videogame franchise, the action-comedy centers on the band of heroes as they train under the watchful eye of Master Eon (Chris Diamantopoulos) learning how to keep peace and protect their homeland from the constant threat of villainous forces.
Along with a new class of cadets, and newcomers Cynder (Felicia Day) and Sprocket (Grey Griffin), the heroic team returns to Netflix on October 6th. Spyro begins a search for information about his ancestors in order to harness and understand his special powers. Meanwhile, Kaos’ quest to bring evil rule to the Skylands realms accidentally unleashes a villain more powerful than anything Kaos or the Skylander warriors have ever faced. The Skylanders unite once more for the greatest showdown against evil yet – putting them all to the ultimate test!
The series also features the voice talents of Norm Macdonald as Glumshanks, Catherine O’Hara as Kaossandra, Parker Posey as Dreamcatcher and Susan Sarandon as Golden Queen.