‘Skylanders Academy’ Season 2 Trailer: More High-Flying Adventures with New Allies

Now’s a great time to (re)watch Season 1 of Activision Blizzard Studios’ Skylanders Academy on Netflix, because the Season 2 debut is right around the corner! The first trailer for the upcoming season was released today, and it offers glimpses of the title team’s new adventures. It’s not just Spyro and his fellow heroes who will meet new allies and challenges this season, however, since Kaos has been busy forming a team of his own …

Spyro, Stealth Elf and Eruptor return for a new action-packed season of Skylanders Academy as they train under the watchful eye of Master Eon and travel the vast Skylands universe protecting it from evil-doers. From Activision Blizzard Studios and based on the popular Skylanders video game franchise, Skylanders Academy Season 2 finds our characters seeking answers from the past. You can get the inside scoop on the new season from the show’s creator Eric Rogers himself, seen in my recent interview here.

Featuring the stellar cast of Justin Long, Jonathan Banks, Ashley Tisdale, Jonny Rees, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Chris Diamantopoulos, with Felicia Day, Grey Griffin, Norm MacDonald, Catherine O’Hara, Parker Posey, and Susan Sarandon, Skylanders Academy Season 2 debuts on Netflix on October 6th.

Check out the first trailer for Skylanders Academy Season 2 below:

Skylanders Unite! The Skylanders are back in action protecting the realm in a new trailer for season two!