‘Skylanders Academy’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals Dark Spyro, Captain Flynn and More

Everyone’s favorite dragon, Spyro, is back with a new look and allegiance in the first trailer for Skylanders Academy Season 3. Based on the popular Skylanders video game franchise, the animated series from Activision Blizzard Studios follows recently-turned-evil Spyro (Jason Ritter), along with Stealth Elf (Ashley Tisdale), Eruptor (Jonathan Banks), Jet-Vac (Jonny Rees), and Pop Fizz (Bobcat Goldthwait) as they train under the watchful eye of Master Eon (Chris Diamantopoulos). New showrunners and executive producers Clayton Sakoda and Ian Weinreich join this season as the Skylanders face off with one of their own.

After being turned evil at the hands of uber-villain Strykore, Spyro returns as an undercover agent, set on finding an ancient artifact hidden at the Academy that will help his new dark master take over the Skylands! With Kaos out on his own quest to spread evil as a dastardly pirate captain, it will take all of the Skylanders uniting together — along with some new characters and alliances — to help Spyro remember the true hero he really is if they have any hope of stopping Strykore and restoring peace to the realm.

The series also features the voice talents of Catherine O’Hara as Kaossandra, Felicia Day as Cynder, and Rhys Darby as Crash Bandicoot. Season 3 arrives on Netflix September 28th, but you can add the show to your wish list and catch up on Season One and Two now!

Check out the first official trailer for Season 3 of Skylanders Academy:

For more on the upcoming season of Skylanders Academy, be sure to check out our recent chat with the new showrunners. We talked about a lot of the things you just saw in the trailer, like the emergence of Dark Spyro and whether or not both versions of Spyro could ever co-exist, along with newly added characters like Captain Flynn (voiced by Patrick Warburton) and the return of Crash Bandicoot with all-new voice actor Rhys Darby!