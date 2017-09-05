New ‘Skyscraper’ Image Finds Dwayne Johnson Doing His Best John McClane Impression

0

Dwayne Johnson has offered another tease of his upcoming action thriller Skyscraper on social media, along with some tantalizing plot details. The film finds Johnson reteaming with Central Intelligence director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who makes the jump to full-blown blockbuster after having been in the running for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man. The story takes place in China and sees Johnson playing a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran who now assess security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China, he finds himself framed for setting the tallest building in the world ablaze, all the while his family is trapped inside.

That’s the sort of premise that gives you a lot of wiggle room for “hero moments,” and indeed in this most recent Instagram snap and in a previous Instagram video, we see that Johnson is certainly bloodied and bruised. It’s this look and the building-centric setting that bring Die Hard to mind, and it’ll be interesting to see if the film leans into these comparisons.

One of the more intriguing aspects of Skyscraper, which Thurber also wrote, is that it has Oscar-winning There Will Be Blood cinematographer Robert Elswit serving as director of photography. Elswit is no stranger to action having also shot Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation, but he’s certainly one of the best DPs in the business and is indeed Paul Thomas Anderson’s go-to. I’m mighty curious to see what kind of visuals he’s putting together with Thurber.

Check out the Instagram snaps and video below. Skyscraper also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, and Chin Han and opens in theaters on July 13, 2018.