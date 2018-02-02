Dwayne Johnson Is Literally Flying in First ‘Skyscraper’ Poster

0

Ahead of the film’s trailer debut during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Universal Pictures has released the first poster for the upcoming action-thriller Skyscraper—and it’s a hell of a thing. The film is based on an original idea by writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (We’re the Millers) and stars Dwayne Johnson as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While assessing the tallest building in the world in China, the thing goes up in flames and he’s being framed for the crime. In a race against time, Johnson must save his family and clear his name.

If that premise sounds a little silly, it’s because it is. And the film looks to know exactly what kind of movie it is based on this poster, which is ridiculous. We see Johnson jumping from a crane onto the burning building, flying through the air like some kind of spider monkey. Johnson may not have played an actual comic book character yet, but the dude is certainly some kind of superhero.

The Skyscraper trailer will debut on Sunday during the Super Bowl, at which point we’ll get a full look at this actioner. For now, gaze at the glorious poster below. The film also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, and Chin Han. Skyscraper opens in theaters on July 13th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Skyscraper: