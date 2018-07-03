Watch: ‘Skyscraper’s Rawson Marshall Thurber Breaks Down Dwayne Johnson’s Crane Jump

0

Dwayne Johnson and writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber have collaborated just once before on the big screen with the action-comedy Central Intelligence, but one thing is clear about The Rock’s path to success: Once you’re in his circle of confidants, you’re in for good. So while Johnson and Marshall Thurber landed a big payday for the international espionage actioner Red Notice, due out in 2020, their first all-out action flick Skyscraper hits theaters in just about a week.

The movie sees Johnson taking on the role of a security expert who finds himself the victim of a deadly frame-up with his family trapped inside the world’s tallest building. One of the film’s epic stunt sequences–a superhuman leap from a crane to said building–was teased (and somewhat ridiculed on the Internet) thanks to the film’s poster. Marshall Thurber takes that in stride as he breaks down the scene in question in this new behind-the-scenes video. More than just a fluff piece, this four-and-a-half minute breakdown includes effects work, camera moves, stunt double switcheroos (featuring fantastic, longtime stunt performer and Johnson’s cousin Tanoai Reed), and a visit from amputee/all-around athlete Jeff Glasbrenner. It’s worth a watch!

Check out the video below, courtesy of Fandango:

One note of clarification: The first amputee to successfully summit Mt. Everest was Tom Whittaker back in 1998, followed by Paul Hockey in 2005, and Mark Inglis–the first double amputee to do so–in 2006. Arunima Sinha became the first female amputee to achieve the climb in 2013, with Jeff Glasbrenner becoming the first American amputee to do so in 2016.

Skyscraper opens July 13th and also stars Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan.

Here’s the official synopsis for Skyscraper:

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence). Skyscraper’s executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers), Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas), Eric McLeod (Kong: Skull Island, Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Eric Hedayat (The Great Wall, Real Steel). The film will be released by Universal Pictures.

