‘Skyscraper’ Super Bowl Trailer Reveals the Dwayne Johnson Action-Thriller

0

Universal Pictures unveiled a first look at their new action-thriller with the Skyscraper Super Bowl trailer today. The film is based on an original idea by writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (We’re the Millers) and stars Dwayne Johnson as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While assessing the tallest building in the world in China, the thing goes up in flames and he’s being framed for the crime. In a race against time, Johnson must save his family and clear his name.

The film reunites Johnson with Thurber after the two previously worked together on the comedy hit Central Intelligence, which starred Johnson and Kevin Hart. Thurber first broke out with 2004’s comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and found commercial success again with the 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, but after that he found himself in the running to direct Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man, so clearly he had his sights set on going bigger. Skyscraper is interesting in that it’s a big studio blockbuster starring Johnson, but it’s kind of an auteur project as Thurber is the sole screenwriter on the original film.

Get a closer look with the Skyscraper Super Bowl trailer below and click here to see all the Super Bowl trailers. The film also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, and Chin Han. Skyscraper opens in theaters on July 13th.