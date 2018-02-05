‘Skyscraper’: First Full Trailer Has One-Legged Dwayne Johnson Saving the Day

Following last night’s Super Bowl spot, Universal has now released a full Skyscraper trailer. The film is based on an original idea by writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (We’re the Millers) and stars Dwayne Johnson as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While assessing the tallest building in the world in China, the thing goes up in flames and he’s being framed for the crime. In a race against time, Johnson must save his family and clear his name.
This looks like a fake movie. Dundee looks like it’s more of a real movie. And yet it’s definitely in the wheelhouse for Johnson and it’s the movie that his fans love to see from him. If San Andreas can make $473 million worldwide, there’s no reason Skyscraper can’t do the same. If anything, it’s real competition is another Dwayne Johnson movie, Rampage, which opens a few months before. But Johnson is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) movie stars for a reason, and his fans will happily come out to see him be a big, bad action hero.
Check out the full Skyscraper trailer below. The film opens July 13th and also stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan.
Here’s the official synopsis for Skyscraper:
Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.
Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence).
Skyscraper’s executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers), Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas), Eric McLeod (Kong: Skull Island, Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Eric Hedayat (The Great Wall, Real Steel). The film will be released by Universal Pictures.