‘Skyscraper’: First Full Trailer Has One-Legged Dwayne Johnson Saving the Day

Following last night’s Super Bowl spot, Universal has now released a full Skyscraper trailer. The film is based on an original idea by writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (We’re the Millers) and stars Dwayne Johnson as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While assessing the tallest building in the world in China, the thing goes up in flames and he’s being framed for the crime. In a race against time, Johnson must save his family and clear his name.

This looks like a fake movie. Dundee looks like it’s more of a real movie. And yet it’s definitely in the wheelhouse for Johnson and it’s the movie that his fans love to see from him. If San Andreas can make $473 million worldwide, there’s no reason Skyscraper can’t do the same. If anything, it’s real competition is another Dwayne Johnson movie, Rampage, which opens a few months before. But Johnson is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) movie stars for a reason, and his fans will happily come out to see him be a big, bad action hero.

Check out the full Skyscraper trailer below. The film opens July 13th and also stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan.

Here’s the official synopsis for Skyscraper: