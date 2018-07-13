Movie Review Talk: ‘Skyscraper’, ‘Yellow Submarine’, and ‘Whitney’

0

Welcome to the latest episode of Movie Review Talk with Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Roth Cornet, and Scott Mendelson are discussing three new releases – Skyscraper, Whitney, and Yellow Submarine.

Skyscraper stars Dwayne Johnson as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line. The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, and Chin Han.

Whitney is a new documentary by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald that unravels the mystery behind “The Voice” aka Whitney Houston. Houston broke more music industry records than any other female singer in history. With over 200 million album sales worldwide, she was the only artist to chart seven consecutive U.S. No. 1 singles. She also starred in several blockbuster movies before her brilliant career gave way to erratic behavior, scandals and death at age 48. The documentary feature Whitney is an intimate, unflinching portrait of Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life.

Yellow Submarine, the animated 1968 feature from George Dunning that featured The Beatles as the protagonists in a world full of Blue Meanies. The music-loving inhabitants of Pepperland are under siege by the Blue Meanies, a nasty group of music-hating creatures. The Lord Mayor of Pepperland dispatches sailor Old Fred to Liverpool, England, where he is to recruit the help of the Beatles (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr). The sympathetic Beatles ride a yellow submarine to the occupied Pepperland, where the Blue Meanies have no chance against the Fab Four’s groovy tunes.