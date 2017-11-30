Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Will the Skywalker Saga End After ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’?

by      November 30, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday November 30th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly and Natasha Martinez discuss the following:

  • Disney’s live-action Mulan casts Liu Yifei in title role
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
