Movie Talk: Will the Skywalker Saga End After ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday November 30th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly and Natasha Martinez discuss the following:
- Star Wars The Last Jedi Rolling Stone article: will the saga continue after Star Wars: Episode IX and will Carrie Fisher’s death be addressed?
- Disney’s live-action Mulan casts Liu Yifei in title role
- Opening this week – The Shape of Water
- New trailer for All the Money in the World features Christopher Plummer’s J. Paul Getty
- First trailer release for Mary Magdalene starring Rooney Mara
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions