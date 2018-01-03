‘Slender Man’ Trailer Reveals the Creepy Film Adaptation

0

Screen Gems has released the first trailer for the Slender Man movie, a horror adaptation of the famous Slender Man lore that was created from the Something Awful forum. Sylvian White (The Losers) directs the film with a screenplay by David Birke (Elle), which takes place in a small Massachusetts town where four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the Slender Man myth. But when one of the girls goes missing, they begin to suspect Slender Man might just in fact be real.

This trailer offers up a sufficiently creepy vision for this story, but it’s a little hard to take this film seriously when an actual attempted murder was carried out in the name of Slender Man—two 12-year-old girls lured their friend into the woods and tried to stab her to death, claiming afterwards that Slender Man told them to do it. It’s an incredibly sad case and it just happened in 2014, so I’m having a little trouble getting into a horror movie adaptation loosely inspired by this Slender Man lore.

But Screen Gems is certainly high on the film’s prospects, as they’ve staked out a May 18th release date for the film. That’s just one week before Solo: A Star Wars Story, but after horror’s banner year in 2017, why not be bullish? IT is certainly no fluke.

Watch the Slender Man movie trailer below. The film stars Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso, and Javier Botet.