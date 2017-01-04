‘Slenderman’ Movie to Be Directed by ‘The Losers’ Helmer Sylvain White

0

It’s 2017 and everything’s coming up Slenderman! The Creepypasta icon who’s haunted your dreams for a few years now is getting both an HBO documentary and a feature film, which will only serve to increase the mystique of the psychopomp phenomenon.

In the realm of the fictional, Screen Gems has a thriller planned for the faceless monstrosity who has a penchant for terrorizing children. Deadline reports that Sylvain White (The Losers, Stomp the Yard) will take the helm of Slenderman, with an eye toward production starting this spring. David Birke‘s script follows the “tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.” The project is also conceived as a multi-platform franchise.

Elsewhere in Slenderman lore, HBO’s documentary Beware the Slenderman now has an official premiere date. The look at the infamous 2014 case of two 12-year-old Wisconsin girls who nearly stabbed their best friend to death in tribute to Slenderman will air on the premium network on January 23rd from 10pm to midnight. The documentary will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliates.

Directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky (HBO’s Oscar-nominated The Final Inch), Beware the Slenderman covers all sides of this unusual ongoing case, drawing on an eerie array of Slenderman-inspired art, games and self-produced video, all culled from the Internet, along with heart-wrenching, unprecedented access to the two girls’ families, courtroom testimony and interrogation-room footage.

The documentary features interviews with experts who help put the girls’ mental state and the Slenderman myth in context, including: digital folklorist Trevor J. Blank, Ph.D.; Brad Kim, editor-in-chief, KnowYourMeme.com; evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, Ph.D.; literary critic Jack Zipes, Ph.D.; neurodevelopmental psychologist Abigail Baird, Ph.D.; and psychologist Jacqueline Woolley, Ph.D. Ultimately, the film reveals how adolescent isolation, mental health issues and the nebulous reality of the Internet created a chilling mandate for two young girls, with life-altering consequences.