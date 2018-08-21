Full ‘Slice’ Trailer Reveals A24’s Crazy Pizza-Centric Slasher Comedy

0

With titles like Hereditary, The Witch, and Under the Skin on their roster, there’s no denying that A24 has become one of the most exciting and unpredictable names in the horror game over the last few years. But with their upcoming slasher comedy Slice, they’re serving up something that looks strange even by their standards.

The new horror comedy stars Chance Bennett, aka Chance the Rapper, and Deadpool 2‘s Zazie Beetz as a pair of pizza delivery drivers who find themselves up against all kinds of evil when they set out to find the culprit behind a slew of pizza delivery murders. But that’s not all… it seems the pizza establishment they work for is situated squarely on a portal to hell, opening up an avenue for ghosts, werewolves and plenty of other supernatural scares to enter the equation.

Director Austin Vesely, who previously helmed Chance’s ‘Sunday Candy’ and ‘Angels’ videos, steps behind the camera for his first feature film with Slice, which he originally conceived as a short film a few years ago. Since then, he’s refined the script into something he describes as “Magnolia with ghosts. Just kidding. Kind of,” citing influences from Paul Thomas Anderson to Twin Peaks. So what the hell does that look like? Intriguing, unexpected and right on brand for an A24 jam, as you can see for yourself in the trailer below.

Slice also stars Paul Scheer, Rae Gray, and Joe Keery and while the official release date is still TBD, the film is set arrive in theaters in 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for Slice: