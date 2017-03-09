Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Is an Ex-Con in Big Trouble in the First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Small Crimes’

0

After writing a number of indie horror films (Pop Skull, Autopsy), E.L. Katz made one hell of a bracing directorial debut with Cheap Thrills, his genre-bending 2014 film that blended a pitch-black sense of humor with some stomach-churning moments of horror and suspense. Today brings the trailer for his sophomore directorial effort, Netflix’s Small Crimes, which stars Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Joe, an ex-con looking for a second chance and finding nothing but trouble along the way.

At first glance, Small Crimes doesn’t seem to have the same sort of fever-pitch zeal that makes Cheap Thrills such a vital film, but there’s plenty of dark humor bubbling under the surface here and I’m very excited to see how Katz crafts tension in a less claustrophobic setting. He also seems to be stepping pretty firmly out of horror territory with this one, so it will be interesting to see his take on a different genre.

Katz co-wrote Small Crimes with I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore actor/filmmaker Macon Blair, who also co-stars alongside Molly Parker, Robert Forster, Jacki Weaver, Gary Cole, and Pat Healy. The film will debut in the Narrative Spotlight at SXSW before launching worldwide on Netflix on April 28, 2017. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: