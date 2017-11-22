‘Smallfoot’ Trailer: Channing Tatum Scares Up a Snowstorm in This Animated Tale

0

Channing Tatum will take on an interesting role in Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group’s new animated adventure-comedy, Smallfoot. His furry protagonist takes center stage in the film’s first trailer. It’s a pretty solid introduction to the humorous tone of the movie and the twist on the mythology of the yeti, and one that’s obviously family-friendly.

While chatting with People about the movie, Tatum said, “I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m super excited for my daughter to see something that I’m in. Even though I’m never gonna tell her it’s me so she’ll like it. Let’s just say she’s a tough critic. There’s a certain style and tone in Smallfoot that is reminiscent of old-school Looney Tunes, which I was completely in love with as a kid. It’s kinda how me and my daughter play. She loves physical comedy, like when I fall over something and act like I hurt myself. She’s a sucker for a good pratfall.”

Smallfoot also stars James Corden as the Smallfoot, Percy, with Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry, and Jimmy Tatro. The Warner Bros. movie is directed by Karey Kirkpatrick (Annie Award-winning director of Over the Hedge and Annie nominee for the screenplays for Chicken Run and James and the Giant Peach). Smallfoot arrives in theaters on September 28, 2018.

Check out the first trailer for Smallfoot below (courtesy of Ellentube):

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.