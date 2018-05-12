Snake Eyes Movie in the Works as Paramount Looks to Reboot ‘G.I. Joe’ Franchise

0

Paramount Pictures is reviving the G.I. Joe franchise, albeit in a very different kind of way. While the studio tried to launch a G.I. Joe movie series with 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the fairly expensive film failed to make much of a splash with only $307 million worldwide. The studio opted to retool their approach with the sequel, bringing in Franchise Viagra himself Dwayne Johnson to star in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which was a little bit cheaper and made a little bit more money. A G.I. Joe 3 has been in development ever since, but thus far nothing has come of it—likely in part due to Johnson’s crazy busy schedule.

Now, THR reports that Paramount is forging ahead without Johnson and is basically rebooting the franchise once more as a Snake Eyes movie is now in active development. The studio has set The Huntsman: Winter’s War and Beauty and the Beast (2017) co-writer Evan Spiliotopoulos to write the script for the Snake Eyes movie, which will revolve around the popular G.I. Joe character who’s basically a deadly ninja. In G.I. Joe lore Snake Eyes never speaks, which could be a bt of a problem for a lead role in a feature film, but perhaps Spiliotopoulos has a unique take on the character that’ll make it work. The screenwriter also recently boarded Netflix’s Bright 2.

Darth Maul himself Ray Park played the role of Snake Eyes in the previous two G.I. Joe movies, but it’s more likely the studio sets a name actor to fill the part in this redo. Paramount has been working with Hasbro to figure out a way to revive this lucrative property, perhaps as part of a cinematic universe with other popular properties like Micronauts and Rom. Indeed, earlier this year the studio set Fate of the Furious filmmaker F. Gary Gray to spearhead a M.A.S.K. movie.

But these projects have been in development so long that I’m at a “I’ll believe it when I see it” stage. It’s all well and good to work on these, but it’s another thing to actually make them. If this Snake Eyes movie does get made, however, who would you like to see fill the lead role? Sound off in the comments below!