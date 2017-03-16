Rupert Grint on What Sold Him on ‘Snatch’ and Embracing His ‘Harry Potter’ Fame

0

The 10-episode Crackle series Snatch, based loosely on the cult classic of the same name and inspired by a real-life heist in London, centers on a group of young hustlers who stumble across a truck full of stolen gold and suddenly find themselves in the middle of the high-stakes world of organized crime. Going from small-time cons to the top of London’s underworld is no easy feat, and this group of friends must quickly learn to navigate unfamiliar criminal territory, if they’re going to survive. The series stars Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, Stephanie Leonidas, Dougray Scott and Ed Westwick.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actor Rupert Grint (who plays the not entirely street wise Charlie Cavendish-Scott) talked about the main attraction of a project like Snatch, what he did to get into the head of his character, how the stolen gold becomes its own character, adjusting to a TV schedule, the challenge of working in a rubber mask, how the possibilities for future seasons is endless, and why Crackle is an exciting place to be. He also talked about how cool he is with the fact that he will always be identified with the Harry Potter franchise, and what he looks for in a project.

Collider: When a TV series inspired by the movie Snatch, which so many people love, was first brought to your attention, were you immediately intrigued or were you hesitant about why this TV series should exist?

RUPERT GRINT: Yeah, there was definitely hesitation, but that was the main attraction. I loved the original film. I was way too young to have seen it when it came out, but I loved it. When I met with (showrunner) Alex [De Rakoff], very early on, it was very important to find what our show is really going to do differently. I think it had to be a reimagining and start again, with new characters and a new environment, a bit like a show like Fargo, where it’s a new world, but still has that feel of the original that people love. There’s always a bit of pressure and it’s challenging, but it’s been fun.

What was it that finally won you over on this show and made you want to play this character, in this world? Did talking to your showrunner and hearing his vision really help?

GRINT: Yeah, I really liked Alex. He’s so Snatch. He looks like a character from Snatch. He’s a sharply dressed guy with a really good beard. He has a real authenticity. He knows this world, and he knows how these characters talk. He explained to me how he loosely based the idea on a real gold heist in the ‘80s. It just sounded like so much fun. And I’ve never met anyone like Charlie before. It took me awhile to get in his head and work out who he is. I enjoyed the challenge of it. It was just a lot of fun.

What did you do to get into the head of this character? What helped you to get a grasp on who he is?

GRINT: It took me awhile, I must admit, to find him. I watched a lot of Prince Harry videos. Charlie lives in this world where he’s very proud of his family name and everything that means, but doesn’t have any money and lives in this decrepit, abandoned mansion with his parents, who are completely disillusioned. They grow marijuana in the basement and have these weird sex parties. That interested me, as well. All of these characters have a detached from their home, and they find their grounding within each other. The relationship between all of these characters, as the series widens out. That was great.

How much does ending up with this gold affect this group of friends?

GRINT: When we do accidentally steal the gold, the gold becomes a new character. It affects everyone in different ways and changes the dynamic. They have everything they’ve ever wanted, but it’s also the most dangerous thing they could have happen. It’s interesting how every character deals with it.

These guys have stumbled across a fortune in gold and they have no idea who it belongs to. How well do they navigate this underworld that they’ve found themselves in? Is it way more than any of them bargained for?

GRINT: Absolutely! They’re just kids, really, who do small-time scams, like boxing matches and stuff like that. Suddenly, they’re thrown into this very serious world of organized crime. Everyone is after this gold, and they’re completely out of their depth without any idea of where to even start. We find some very interesting ways to move the gold, trying to get as much as we can without alerting everyone.

What were the biggest challenges in shooting this season?

GRINT: The main thing is just working in the TV genre. I haven’t done much TV before. This is kind of my first foray. When you’re developing a character arc, because you’re shooting out of sequence, it’s hard to keep a full eye on where it’s going and where you are, at that time. That’s always challenging. And there’s quite a lot of big set pieces and action stuff, and I’ve never been a real natural stuntman. That stuff is challenging.

Did the action get more fun and feel more natural, by the end?

GRINT: Yeah, it does, a bit. Charlie is not the most sophisticated guy. He’s clumsy and he’s desperate to prove himself. He looks up to Albert a lot, and he wants to be Albert. It wasn’t too many hardcore stunts for Charlie, but as the show progressed, we got into some wild situations.

Was it particularly challenging to work while wearing a rubber mask?

GRINT: Oh, yeah! It was so weird ‘cause you can’t hear anything. It was so hot and very disorienting. There was so much going on, particularly in that scene where we get the gold. There were explosions going off. I had to throw a spike strip, which was quite a challenge. It was almost impossible. My mask was particular big, as well. I had to see through the nostrils.