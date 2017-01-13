‘Snatch’ Trailer: Crackle’s TV Series Introduces a New World of Heists and Gangsters

0

Turning iconic (and sometimes forgotten) movies into TV series has been a major TV trend in the last few years, but success has been a crapshoot. Of all of those projects, though, I somehow feel the most positively about Crackle’s TV show version of Guy Ritchie‘s 2000 film Snatch. In the new 10 episode series, we get a new gang of hustlers (played by Rupert Grint and Luke Pasqualino) and a new group of villains (Dougray Scott, Ed Westwick). Though Ritchie has a very distinct visuals, writer and showrunner Alex De Rakoff looks like he has found a sleekness and style all his own.

From the first trailer, Snatch looks fun and full of action, which is really exactly what you want from a series like this (the cast is also super good looking, which helps — and you can actually understand what they say!) As a huge fan of Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, I feel like we haven’t had a show with that kind of heist-humor in awhile, so I’m looking forward to what this new show brings, especially with such a great cast. Check out the new trailer below:

One of the best things about Snatch movie that this series seems to capture is the balance of humor and violence. There’s an inherent absurdity to these stories, and so long as the script plays up to that with wit and style, it should do just fine.

Snatch premieres March 16th on Crackle (a free streaming service); here’s the official synopsis: